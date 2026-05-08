North Texas father mourns wife, unborn son days before Mother's Day

Just days before Mother's Day, a North Texas father is grieving the sudden loss of his wife and unborn son after she died unexpectedly, only days before her due date. Avi Carey said he is still in shock over the death of his wife, Tiffany, whom he described as his "rock" and "soulmate."

"Tiffany's smile, her radiance, her presence ... she didn't meet a stranger," Carey said.

Nearly two decades together

The couple had been together for nearly two decades, raising two children, Kingston and Kasyn, and preparing to welcome their third child, a baby boy they planned to name Kylo.

Carey said Tiffany began complaining of a severe headache just days before she was due to give birth. He recalled her sitting on the couch, dozing off multiple times – something he said was unusual.

A short time later, Carey found her unresponsive.

"I saw her face … her lips were blue. And I already knew," he said with tears in his eyes.

A celebration turned to heartbreak

Tiffany Carey and her unborn son died May 2, leaving behind a grieving husband and two children. The loss came less than a week after the family had celebrated a baby shower.

"We went from celebrating the baby shower to planning a funeral in less than five days," Carey said.

A crisis affecting Black mothers

Health officials say cases like this highlight a broader crisis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women in the United States are more than three times as likely as white women to die from pregnancy‑related causes, and most of those deaths – around 80% – are considered preventable.

Carey said he is still searching for answers and now lives with questions about whether warning signs were missed.

"I would say educate yourself. Take everything seriously," he said. "That should have been a red flag … the headache."

Honoring Tiffany's legacy

Now, surrounded by baby supplies meant for a child who never arrived, Carey said he is focused on honoring Tiffany's memory and raising their children with the values she lived by.

"She always said, 'You've got to lead with love,'" he said. "She did that in everything."