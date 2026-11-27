With the Macy's Day parade being postponed until Saturday because of bad weather, teams from across the country are doing everything they can to extend their stay in New York City, including several North Texas teams now scrambling to cover extra costs.

"It's definitely been crazy," said Brooke Morgan, a Marcus High School senior and member of the cheer squad. "There's a lot of chaos going on with, like, the weather, and the hotel changes, and the flight changes."

The last 72 hours have been a whirlwind for the Marcus High School cheer team, after the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed.

"It's been very nerve-wracking, and I'm just happy that I get to stay here and that I just get to learn a new part," said Marcus High sophomore and cheerleader Riley Johnson.

CBS News Texas

Only about 32 of the team's 55 members were able to stay in New York City. Now, the remaining team members are having to rework their routine and learn new formations. Parents are also raising money to help cover extended hotel stays and other unexpected costs.

"The hotel pricing has surged, airline pricing has surged for Saturday and Sunday, because all of these people now, bands, cheerleaders, dancers, performers from all over the nation, are now flying back on Saturday night, or on Sunday to be able to get back to school on Monday morning," said Jenna Wilkins-Pond, the Marcus' cheer coach.

The McKinney North High School drill team is also raising money to extend its stay. The McKinney ISD director of fine arts posted on social media that the team surpassed its $15,000 goal in just "a matter of hours."

Also, in New York, are two Dallas cheerleaders from Sunset High School, who were invited to perform with Spirit of America. Parents are now raising money to keep the two girls and their coach in New York through Sunday.

"It was a little heartbreaking cause I know they worked so hard for it," said Fidela Meza, a booster board member at Sunset High. "We were able to get their room and board set up, so now we're still working towards our flights."

With routines changing and travel plans still up in the air, performers like those at Marcus High are hoping for the best come Saturday.

"I'm feeling beyond blessed that we are still able to have the opportunity to be here and still do what we love," said Marcus High senior Gianna Egoville.