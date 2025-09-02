Watch CBS News
North Texas man sentenced to 60 years for producing sexually explicit images of two children in Fort Worth

A North Texas man accused of producing sexually explicit photos of two children in Fort Worth has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Scott Wayne O'Toole, 60, of Joshua, received the 720-month sentence from Chief U.S. District Judge Reed C. O'Connor after pleading guilty in April to two counts of sexual exploitation of children, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Investigation began in Alaska hotel

Investigators in Alaska launched the case in December 2024 after discovering child sexual abuse material on a USB drive at a hotel where O'Toole was staying while temporarily working as a school bus driver.

Agencies involved in the investigation included the FBI, the Fairbanks Police Department in Alaska, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the U.S. Attorney's Offices for the District of Alaska, Northern District of Texas, and Eastern District of Texas.

Case prosecuted under DOJ initiative

The case was prosecuted under Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice program launched in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation.

