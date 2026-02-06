North Texas man indicted in threats to kill President Trump and ICE agents, prosecutors say

A North Texas man has been charged with making online threats to kill President Donald Trump and unnamed ICE agents, according to federal prosecutors.

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Francisco Jesus Mena, 36, of North Richland Hills, on 10 counts alleging he posted a series of violent threats targeting federal officials.

Prosecutors say Mena allegedly posted multiple online threats in May 2025 directed at the president and ICE personnel.

Mena's arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 11. He was previously arrested on a federal complaint and made his initial court appearance on Jan. 7, 2026, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Harold R. Ray Jr.

Prosecutors condemn online threats

"Any threat against the President, federal officials, and agents will be thoroughly investigated and swiftly prosecuted," U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said in a news release. "Some individuals falsely believe that they are immune from criminal penalties by posting vitriol online and not in person. The diligent work of our law enforcement partners time and again uncovers those attempting to hide behind a computer screen."

"Using online platforms to threaten the lives of others does not insulate an individual from consequences. We are committed to thoroughly investigating these crimes," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock.

Rothrock urged the public to remain vigilant and continue to report suspicious online activity to law enforcement.

Indictment details and penalties

If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 96 years in federal prison.