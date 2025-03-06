North Texas man faces felony charges after 11,000+ child pornography images seized, police say

Getty Images

A Royse City man is facing first-degree felony charges after detectives seized electronic devices believed to contain more than 11,000 digital images of child pornography from a residence, police said Thursday.

Michael Conlon, 44, was arrested for possession of child pornography, according to the Royse City Police Department.

Bond has been set at $500,000 for Conlon, who was taken to the Rockwall County Detention Center, officials said.

On Thursday, detectives from the Royse City, Rockwall and Dallas police departments executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Black Canyon Avenue in Royse City. The search warrant was the result of a joint undercover operation.

"The Royse City Police Department, along with our law enforcement partners in the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, remain committed to protecting our children and bringing offenders who exploit them to justice," Royse City Police Chief Kirk Aldridge said in a news release.

Aldridge urged anyone who suspects online child exploitation to report it to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at CyberTipline.org or contact law enforcement.