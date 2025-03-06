Watch CBS News
Local News

North Texas man faces felony charges after 11,000+ child pornography images seized, police say

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live
handcuffs-generic.jpg
Getty Images

A Royse City man is facing first-degree felony charges after detectives seized electronic devices believed to contain more than 11,000 digital images of child pornography from a residence, police said Thursday.

Michael Conlon, 44, was arrested for possession of child pornography, according to the Royse City Police Department.

Bond has been set at $500,000 for Conlon, who was taken to the Rockwall County Detention Center, officials said.

On Thursday, detectives from the Royse City, Rockwall and Dallas police departments executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Black Canyon Avenue in Royse City. The search warrant was the result of a joint undercover operation.

"The Royse City Police Department, along with our law enforcement partners in the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, remain committed to protecting our children and bringing offenders who exploit them to justice," Royse City Police Chief Kirk Aldridge said in a news release.

Aldridge urged anyone who suspects online child exploitation to report it to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at CyberTipline.org or contact law enforcement.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.