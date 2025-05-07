North Texas man convicted of threatening to lynch and kill Nashville DA Glenn Funk

A North Texas man has been convicted of threatening to lynch and kill Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

A federal jury found David Aaron Bloyed, 60, of Frost, guilty of one count of communicating a threat in interstate commerce. According to the Justice Department, Bloyed now faces up to five years in federal prison.

Justice Department condemns "heinous" threats

In a news release, Sue J. Bai, head of the Justice Department's National Security Division, described Bloyed's threats as "heinous," adding that "violent threats and intimidation against government officials and law enforcement will not be tolerated."

Bai expressed gratitude for the swift and diligent work of law enforcement and prosecutors in bringing justice in this case.

Officials vow to combat threats

"Antisemitic hate has no place in Nashville or anywhere, and this verdict shows these hateful threats for what they are: a crime," said Robert E. McGuire, acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. "Our office will do whatever it takes to defend our community, and the prosecutors who serve it, from being threatened by these hatemongers."

David J. Scott, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Counterterrorism Division, reiterated the FBI's commitment to holding accountable those who threaten public officials and the Jewish community.

"This criminal behavior and these disgusting threats will not be tolerated," Scott said. "The FBI will continue to work with our partners across the nation to investigate, identify, and hold those accountable who threaten violence and harm to specific communities and people."

Antisemitic threats lead to conviction

According to the Justice Department, the Goyim Defense League (GDL), known for antisemitic activities, protested in downtown Nashville on July 14, 2024, near synagogues, carrying Nazi flags and shouting antisemitic slurs.

GDL members posted about their activities on Telegram, including an arrest and subsequent threats against DA Funk. The threats included a photograph of Funk with the caption "Getting the rope" and an emoji finger pointing at Funk's image, the Justice Department said.

Another photo depicted a person hanging from a gallows with phrases like "The 'Rope List' grew by a few more Nashville Jews today" and "Will you survive the day of the rope?"

Law enforcement subsequently identified another social media account with an almost identical username belonging to Bloyed, containing threats nearly identical to those posted on the Telegram account, the Justice Department said.

The FBI Nashville Field Office and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department have been investigating the case.