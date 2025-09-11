North Texas man climbs Colorado's highest mountain after two heart attacks, triple bypass surgery

Being inside the walls of a hospital is something Joe Wells knows all too well.

"Both my parents had triple bypasses. I really thought the first heart attack was going to keep me from having to do that," Wells said.

Wells worked out at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center Fort Worth in 2024 when he felt short of breath. He immediately went to the emergency room. Doctors told him he had a second heart attack and needed surgery.

"One of the things that I got out of my triple bypass is that I don't have any time anymore for things that stress me out," Wells said.

Setting a new goal

We first met Wells last year after he ran a half-marathon. He had a specific goal in mind.

"My goal this time is next June. I'm planning to take a couple of younger, fitter family members with me, and we are going to hike to the top of Mount Elbert in Colorado," Wells said in October 2024.

Wells is a man of his word.

"I trained hard on treadmills, did a lot of running, did a lot of weight training, and got job ready," Wells said.

Climbing Colorado's highest peak

The 68-year-old headed to Mount Elbert this summer with his nephew, Andrew, at 4:30 a.m.

"It was steep. I was suffering from a cold, so it was more difficult than I thought it was going to be, and it was pretty strenuous, more strenuous than I anticipated," Wells said. "Some times we took two steps and then had to rest."

He stuck to his training and continued stepping forward.

"I just couldn't get the words to come out of my mouth to say, 'Andrew, we've got to turn around and go back.' It would have been harder to turn around than it would have been to keep going," Wells said. "It took us nine hours to get to the top."

Reaching new heights

14,440 feet. That's the elevation the two men reached.

"There's a feeling when you're standing on top of that mountain that you're up higher than anybody in the state of Colorado," Wells said.

Looking ahead to Ironman

Achieving his goal means Wells is now climbing toward another one.

"I can tell you that the term 70-year-old triathlete appeals to me, so I've started swimming. I have a bike, and I run a couple of times a week. I want to work towards doing an Ironman at age 70," Wells said.

A lesson in perseverance

Wells teaches people of all ages a valuable lesson.

"It's not the goal, but the journey," Wells said.

It's a journey and path Wells stays on as he inspires others while continuing to move forward with his third chance at life.