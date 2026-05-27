North Texas Latino voters could play decisive role in the Paxton-Talarico Senate race

North Texans are eager to cast their ballots, and among the region's largest and most influential voting blocs are Latino voters.

Political experts said a key voting group to watch closely heading into November is Latino voters, and in North Texas, they make up a major share of the electorate.

"My biggest issue is cost of living and also making sure that there's leadership that will push back against leadership trying to take too much power away from the people," said BG, a Dallas resident.

Latinos make up nearly 30% of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex population, and voters CBS News Texas spoke to said "kitchen table" issues like rising grocery and gas prices, healthcare costs and immigration are top of mind.

"For me, it's immigration, healthcare, jobs, and well, prices of everything which are going up," said Leonor Avila, a Dallas resident.

Paul Padilla echoed that sentiment, "Right now the economy is trash, and it's not looking any better."

Jason Villalba, the president of the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, said he's seeing more Hispanic voters shifting away from the Republican party and back toward Democrats, where many have historically cast their votes. It's the opposite of what we saw in 2024, where Republicans saw gains.

It's a trend not only happening in DFW, but also in areas like the Rio Grande Valley, Austin, Houston and San Antonio. Villalba said turnout and engagement have been especially strong in 2026.

"The president promised that we would have lower prices at the grocery store, gas stations, healthcare, education and that just has not materialized yet," Villalba said. "And Latinos never vote for the color of the jersey. They vote for that candidate which can best deliver on the kinds of things that matter to Latinos."

Villalba said Latino voters remain one of the few true swing voting groups in Texas politics. He believes they will play a critical role in deciding the Senate race between state Rep. James Talarico and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"All candidates, regardless of party, should continue to cultivate those relationships, and really understand that community, and recognize that they're not going to fall into one party or the other, and even if you do have one cycle where they're very strongly in favor of one party, that doesn't mean that it cannot be broken and gone back the other way," said Villalba. "We're seeing that right now. We're seeing it all across the state, and I think we're going to see it in November."