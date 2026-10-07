6 arrested in North Texas labor trafficking investigation, officials say

A three-month investigation into suspected labor trafficking in North Texas has ended with six arrests, 31 people being interviewed as potential victims, and investigators still searching for another person.

The case is also raising questions about money.

Investigators said they encountered large amounts of cash, luxury vehicles, and other expensive items they believe were consistent with money laundering during the multi-agency operation. Authorities have not said how much money was found, what was seized, or where the property was located.

The six people arrested face charges of engaging in organized crime and racketeering, according to the Johnson and Somervell Counties District Attorney's Office.

One of them was identified as Naideng Jiang, also known as "Danny."

Investigators are still looking for Wenquin Lu, known as "Wendy," who authorities say is connected to the investigation.

Dozens interviewed as potential victims

Beyond the arrests, investigators encountered nearly three dozen people they believe could be victims of labor trafficking. They were detained and interviewed as part of the investigation.

But significant questions remain.

Authorities have not said what type of labor the investigation centers on, where the suspected trafficking occurred or what investigators believe the potential victims were being forced or coerced to do. The district attorney's office also has not publicly identified the other five people arrested.

The operation brought together the Johnson County District Attorney's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Johnson County Sheriff's Office, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Texas Financial Intelligence Center, and Burleson police.

Where the case stands now

The arrests may not be the last, investigators said.

Prosecutors said the investigation remains active and additional enforcement actions could follow.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact the Johnson County District Attorney's Office. Information about suspected trafficking can also be reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.