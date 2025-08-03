North Texas job fair at Globe Life Field seeks to connect employers and job seekers

North Texans on the job hunt can find hundreds of employers at Globe Life Field in Arlington on August 7.

It's part of Republican Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne's annual North Texas job fair. The fair is a bipartisan effort, with no political strings attached.

Jack Fink spoke to Van Duyne ahead of the event. "What we do is we partner with our chambers. We partner with our elected representatives. I don't care if you are independent, if you are a Democrat, if you are a Republican. We want to help the community. We want people to be able to get jobs and we want businesses to be able to hire."

It began in 2021 at the Irving Convention Center and was later moved to Globe Life Field due to the event's growth in demand. In its first year in Arlington in 2024, the annual job fair saw its biggest turnout, with over 20,000 job openings from 500 companies of all sizes.

"This is one of the reasons why we are flourishing in North Texas and why so many businesses are moving," Van Duyne told Jack.

This year, registrants will have access to 16,000+ jobs from 400+ participating businesses. The event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Employers or those seeking employment can pre-register for the event at myntxjobs.com

