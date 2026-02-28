North Texas Iranian community rallies after reports of Supreme Leader's death

Members of the Iranian community in North Texas gathered in Dallas on Saturday, praising what they see as a turning point for Iran's future following reports that the country's Supreme Leader is dead.

"The Iranian fight for freedom and democracy, we believe, has entered a new phase today," said Homeira Hesami with the Iranian American Community of North Texas.

After the day's developments, many demonstrators said they feel a renewed sense of hope.

With Iran's Supreme Leader confirmed to be dead after the attacks, some believe the decades‑long dictatorship could be nearing its end.

"If the main person is dead or is eliminated, the situation is different on the ground," one demonstrator said.

Long-standing calls for attention

Protesters said they've been rallying week after week to draw attention to the situation in Iran and to amplify the voices of people inside the country.

"This is a fight that has a deep, deep root in our history, and every person you see there has lost family to this regime," one demonstrator said.

Hannah Jam, who also attended the rally, said the movement is about basic freedoms.

"Even people cannot have their own thoughts, or they cannot have their own religion, they cannot choose," she said.

Debate over U.S. involvement

As tensions rise between the United States and Iran, not everyone agrees with the U.S. taking action.

PJ Cornell, a Central Region officer with the American Communist Party of Texas, said he opposes U.S. involvement.

"Extremely disappointed in my government," he said. "Because it just shows that our government does not represent the will of the people. Because the people do not want another war in the Middle East. The people want peace."

Who should lead the change?

Some demonstrators said any political shift in Iran must come from within the country.

"I would say definitely for overthrowing Iran's regime we need boots on the ground, but I would say that's the responsibility of the Iranian people inside of Iran, which they are more than capable of doing that with the help of resistance units," one attendee said.