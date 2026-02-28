North Texas Iranian community voices hope after reports of leader’s death The North Texas Iranian community responded to the day’s developments with open relief and renewed determination, gathering in Dallas to voice hope that the regime in Tehran may finally be nearing its end. Speakers framed the reported death of Iran’s supreme leader as a turning point, saying the fight for freedom and democracy has “entered a new phase.” Many of those present have been demonstrating week after week, and they described today’s news as validation of a long struggle rooted deeply in their history and identity.