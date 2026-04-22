Neighbors rally after North Texas hostage apologizes for 24-hour standoff

A North Texas woman is apologizing to her neighborhood after being held hostage for more than 24 hours during a standoff that shut down a Providence Village subdivision and disrupted school bus service.

CBS News Texas obtained a post from the woman, who wrote, "I am so sorry, everyone, all of you have such wonderful families, and I'm sorry to bring this monster to us."

Neighbors responded with support, telling her, "We are here for you," and "Don't be sorry, we were just so worried for you."

Suspect faces multiple felony charges

Authorities said the woman was rescued by the FBI and SWAT after allegedly being held by 57‑year‑old Michael Miller. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation, and violation of bond/protective order.

Miller received bonds on all charges except aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His total bond on the remaining charges is $4.5 million.

Neighbors sheltered in place for more than a day

Residents of the Foree Ranch subdivision are now trying to return to normal, but many say the experience is still lingering.

Preston Turner said he walked into the situation unexpectedly.

"I went to leave my house roughly on Monday morning, around 1 a.m., to go help a friend out that was in need," Turner said. "I opened my garage, and I was approached by two SWAT members, and they were telling me to hurry up and close my garage and that we could not leave the house."

Turner, his wife and children spent the next 24-plus hours hosting neighbors who lived across the street from the victim's home. He streamed the standoff live on TikTok until authorities asked him to stop for safety reasons.

"And once I got the stream going, her family was on the stream, and they were asking me to continue because they wanted to know what was going on. So, very concerned about her," he said.

Turner said he could see when Miller was arrested and placed into an SUV before being taken to jail.

Families describe fear and uncertainty

Up the block, Ruby Condensa and her family sheltered in place as the hours dragged on.

"It went on for so long. Um, at one point, I honestly did not know what was going to happen after we hit the 20-hour mark and I woke up, and I heard them," Condensa said.

Her nearly two‑year‑old son Kai is used to playing outside, and she believes the uncertainty added to his anxiety.

"Kai, he's a baby. He doesn't know, but I think that obviously it was a lot just being inside. And I know my anxious energy might've been a little on him because it was a scary situation. Um, if it was that scary for me, I can't even imagine what her and her family went through."

Community gives victim space, offers support

Neighbors chose not to visit the victim's home on Wednesday, saying they wanted to give her space after the traumatic event. But they made clear they are ready to help.

"It's really sad, and I feel for her, and I hope that she can heal from that," Condensa said. "And I know that, um, our neighborhood has really rallied around her, and if she needs anything. I know a lot of us would be there to help her in whatever way she needs."