North Texas homeowners urged to review insurance policies as severe weather drives up costs

With severe weather frequently impacting North Texas, homeowners often wonder: What does my insurance policy actually cover? Do I have the right coverage? What happens after filing a claim?

Insurance expert Rich Johnson, communications director for the Insurance Council of Texas, advises homeowners to review their policy carefully, starting with the first few pages.

CBS News Texas

"The main thing to do is look at the first couple of pages of the policy," Johnson said.

These pages typically outline wind and hail coverage, which may vary depending on location. Some homeowners may have a separate policy through the FAIR Plan or TWFG.

Johnson emphasizes the importance of understanding deductibles, particularly for hail and wind damage, which differ from deductibles for fire or plumbing issues.

"It's usually between 1% and 5% of the insured value of your home," he explained.

If a home is damaged by severe weather, Johnson recommends taking photos and making temporary repairs before filing a claim.

"Get that claim in as soon as possible so you're on the list for an adjuster to inspect your house," he said.

When hiring contractors, Johnson advises homeowners to choose local businesses and seek recommendations from friends and neighbors to avoid scams.

"A couple of red flags: if they're out of state, don't have a licensing number, or say they'll waive your deductible—that's actually illegal in Texas," he warned.

Scammers should be reported to insurance providers, local police, and the Texas Department of Insurance, which handles fraud cases.

Johnson also notes that inflation and frequent severe weather are driving up repair costs and insurance premiums, affecting both home and auto insurance.

"We're seeing weather impact insurance rates more severely and more frequently," he said.