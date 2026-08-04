Tuesday sees more triple-digit heat in North Texas

Tuesday got off to a warmer start across North Texas, with temperatures generally 5-10° warmer than yesterday and an uptick in humidity. We have another day of triple-digit heat on the way, with feels-like temperatures getting into the lower triple digits as well.

CBS News Texas

This pattern will persist throughout the week, and we will continue to see an uptick in humidity. Our rain chances stay minimal at 20% on Friday and 10% on Saturday, which will not help the fires that have started across North Texas.

We have two fires ongoing: the Bear Hollow Fire in Jack County, which is 15% contianed, and the Sleepy Fire in Palo Pinto County, which is 85% contained. We're not expecting any widespread rain chances for at least another 10-14 days, if not more, so our fire conditions and drought conditions may worsen.

CBS News Texas

Looking ahead to Friday and into the weekend, we get a break from actual temperatures in the triple digits, but it will still feel like it at times.

The triple digits return next week as well.