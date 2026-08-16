North Texas under heat advisory to wrap up a hot weekend

North Texas will close out the weekend on a hot note for Sunday, with a Heat Advisory in place as temperatures will feel like 107°. With slightly lower humidity this afternoon, our actual temperatures across the Metroplex should reach 103-104°.

CBS News Texas

Our fire danger today across the metroplex is in the high-to-very-high category, so please avoid outdoor burning, even if your county is not under a burn ban.

CBS News Texas

This upcoming workweek likely will be the hottest week of summer as most days will reach temperatures as hot as 103-105°. If you're wondering when the 100 ° days will end, well, we typically have our last 100° day towards the end of August.

CBS News Texas

Last year, we had our last 100° day in early September, and models indicate we'll have 100° days continuing through at least August 31st. Looking ahead to this upcoming workweek, it will be hot. Temperatures will be well into the triple digits each day. The ridge weakens slightly towards the end of the week, and there is just a slim 10% chance of showers by Friday.