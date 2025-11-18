North Texas girl who saves choking brother on a trampoline awarded for heroic actions

Leah James saved her brother from the frightening clutches of a social media challenge. She watched from a city council seat Tuesday night as Lavon Police Chief Michael Jones read his speech about her actions last month when Leah saved her brother from a choking incident in their backyard.

"After school on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 10-year-old Leah James and her 7-year-old brother Logan got on the trampoline in their backyard to try the warheads challenge," Jones said. "This challenge involves popping sour candy into your mouth and waiting to see who makes a sour face first."

In the video she was recording on her cell phone, Logan bounced on the trampoline as the candy got stuck in his throat. His sister administered back thrusts and, eventually, an abdominal thrust formerly called the Heimlich maneuver.

"Yeah, so first I fell back, then I got back up because it didn't go down my first time— first," Logan said. "Then the second time I fell down, it got lodged in my throat."

Leah said the whole incident was frightening.

"When he started choking, I got scared, but I didn't want to go to Mom because I didn't want to leave him there because I didn't want him to get hurt or anything," the now 11-year-old said.

Leah learned the techniques to save her brother from a club she was too young to join. It's the Lavon Babysitter's Club, where 11-to 16-year-olds learn first aid, CPR, and rescue techniques for choking. Her mother, Heather, worked with the Lavon Police Department Special Programs Division. She volunteers with the department now.

"I think in her mind it was something so small, and she didn't realize that kids don't just go out there and do that every day," Heather James said.

The mother of three said they posted her daughter's video to bring awareness that kids are not too young to learn life-saving measures. The video of her saving Logan went viral.

The footage's virality isn't what caught everyone's attention. It's how a young girl jumped in to rescue her brother from a social media challenge that could have gone horribly wrong. Heather said candy is banned on the trampolines.

"So the Lavon Police Department and the City of Lavon award you the Life-Saving Award, and it's presented to Leah James for stepping up in a critical moment and showing what bravery looks like," Jones said.

Leah's father, Joe, believes his daughter is a world changer. Time will tell. She has earned the right to be called a lifesaver.

Jones said the department has already reserved a space for Leah in the Babysitter's Club to get her certification.