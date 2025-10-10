Video shows dramatic moment North Texas girl saves her younger brother from choking

A Collin County girl is being called a hero after using the Heimlich maneuver to save her younger brother when he started choking, a dramatic moment that was caught on video.

It happened earlier this month in Lavon.

Leah James and her brother Logan were recording a video while playing on a trampoline when they decided to have sour hard candies as they continued jumping.

The video, posted on Facebook on Wednesday by the Lavon Police Department, shows Logan jump and land on his back, bounce back up and then jump on his back again. At that point, he gets to his knees and is apparently choking.

Leah James rushes over and slaps him on the back, which does not dislodge the candy. She then wraps her arms around Logan James' stomach and starts abdominal thrusts, a technique also known as the Heimlich maneuver. After three firm thrusts, the candy comes out and Logan James can breathe again.

What makes the case even more extraordinary is where Leah James learned the skills to save her brother – from their mother, Heather James.

Heather James is the special programs administrator for the Lavon Police Department, who taught her daughter lifesaving skills from the Lavon Babysitter Club instructor guides.

"Leah knew exactly what to do in that critical moment. And because of her quick thinking and courage, her brother is safe today. This was a real life-or-death emergency, and Leah proved that age is no barrier when it comes to being a hero," the Lavon Police Department said in a Facebook post accompanying the video.

Leah James will receive official recognition for her actions from the Lavon City Council at next month's meeting.