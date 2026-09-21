North Texas to see isolated afternoon storm chances Monday

North Texas starts the workweek off hot and muggy, with high temperatures in the middle 90s and feels-like temperatures around 100 °. It is the last day of summer today, with fall beginning tomorrow.

CBS News Texas

We did not receive any measurable rainfall at DFW Airport on Sunday, so our dry streak is now tied for the 2nd longest on record at 67 days.

CBS News Texas

There is another chance to break the streak this afternoon, with a 30% chance of storms. A cold front will move in from the north and increase our rain chances into this afternoon. This cold front won't cool us down much, but it will drop our temperatures by a couple of degrees and slightly lower our humidity by Tuesday afternoon.

CBS News Texas

Some storms today may bring gusty winds and small hail, but as of this morning, there is no official SPC severe weather risk in place. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures will remain above average, and we will stay mainly dry. All signs point to a cooldown, with temperatures in the 80s by the middle of next week.