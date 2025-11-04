North Texas food banks see surging demand amid federal government shutdown, SNAP funding cuts

The cuts to SNAP benefits due to the government shutdown are leaving non-profit organizations and people scrambling to put food on the table. Late Tuesday afternoon, Dallas County and Dallas City officials decided to make a big donation to help North Texans struggling to put food on the table.

Long lines of people needing help filled Central Storehouse, a free food market, in Fort Worth on Tuesday. That includes Jaquitta, who relied on SNAP benefits to feed her family.

"It's hard," Jaquitta said. "I'm a single mom with two girls, and I'm trying to balance bills, food, car notes, and stuff like that."

Central Storehouse executive director Jon Rhiddlehoover has seen demand soar over the past month after the federal government shut down.

"We typically see somewhere in the higher 180s number of families. Right now, we're seeing between 210 and 225 come in every day," Rhiddlehoover said. "This gives them an opportunity to have some dignity as they walk through the aisles."

Meanwhile, in Dallas, the CEO of the North Texas Food Bank requested an additional $1 million in funding from the Dallas County Commissioners Court on Tuesday.

"A lot of the people that are on SNAP are working families, and half of those 460,000 are children," said Clarrisa Clarke, government relations officer with the North Texas Food Bank.

Clarke said the government shutdown affects the North Texas Food Bank and also the people that it serves.

"People on SNAP don't have savings, or they wouldn't qualify for it," Clarke said. "We are seeing an increased demand in our partner agencies across the area. We have over 500 partner agencies that we provide food to."

Back at Central Storehouse, Rhiddlehoover expects the need to get even worse.

"It's an ongoing struggle right now," Rhiddlehoover said. "Over the last month or so, most of our food banks have had a hard time keeping food on their shelves."

Allen city leaders are also encouraging their citizens to help out. Police Chief Steve Dye and Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd bought a load of non-perishables on Monday to take to four local pantries. They said that while monetary donations are ideal, buying food to donate also helps support the grocery stores.

Click here for more information on how to get help or donate to the North Texas Food Bank. Central Storehouse in Fort Worth is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 to 6 p.m. Click here for more information.