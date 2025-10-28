North Texas Food Bank prepares for increased demand as the government shutdown continues. Here's how you can get help.

The North Texas Food Bank says it is preparing for increased demand for food assistance as the federal government shutdown continues.

The Department of Agriculture has warned that "the well has run dry" for SNAP, and federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1. In Texas, about 3.5 million will be impacted, nearly half of them children, according to the NTFB. Across the U.S., 42 million rely on the program to help buy food.

The Senate failed to advance a Republican-backed funding bill to end the government shutdown for the 13th time on Tuesday. The final vote was 54 to 45, falling short of the 60 votes needed to move forward.

"The North Texas Food Bank is deeply concerned about the impact an extended government shutdown could have on families across our community," said Sarah Burns, vice president of external affairs at the NTFB. "A prolonged shutdown could force hundreds of thousands of neighbors to make difficult choices between paying rent, keeping the lights on, and putting food on the table. We want everyone to know that we are here to help."

The NTFB said it's making sure local pantries remain stocked and mobile food distributions continue throughout the shutdown.

If you are in need of food assistance, click here.

Where to get food assistance during the government shutdown

Assistance for federal employees and others living or working near DFW or Love Field Airports

Fridays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.:

Dallas College Brookhaven Campus – 3939 Valley View Lane, Farmers Branch, TX

Dallas College West Dallas Center – 3330 N. Hampton Road, Dallas, TX

Dallas College North Lake Campus – 5001 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX

Mobile food distributions

Dallas College, Richland Campus – 12800 Abrams Road, Dallas

Oct. 29 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Catholic Charities Dallas

Catholic Charities has over 115 sites across nine counties that provide food six days a week. Find out more here.

Commodity Supplemental Food Program or People and Nutrition

NTFB partners with these groups to help those age 60 and older. Those who apply can receive a monthly box of about 35 pounds of nonperishable food from the USDA. The program serves residents in 12 North Texas counties. Click here for more information.

SNAP

Families can still apply for SNAP benefits and see updates during the government shutdown. Find out more here.

Chicken Salad Chick – Fort Worth Montgomery Plaza

Children can eat free at this location until SNAP benefits are restored. Limit one kid's meal per child present for dine-in only. Chicken Salad Chick said no purchase necessary and no questions asked.

Biundo's Pizzeria – Venus, Texas

If SNAP benefits don't replenish for the month of November, Biunod's will offer a 10" pizza free to families on Tuesdays, starting Nov. 4. Biundo's asks for proof of SNAP benefits and and ID.