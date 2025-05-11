North Texas floral shop delivers hundreds of arrangements this Mother's Day weekend

Across the country, moms are being celebrated this weekend.

Spending comes with showing the love for mom. Americans are expected to shell out more than $34 billion celebrating moms, according to the National Retail Federation. The most popular Mother's Day gift is flowers, with 74% of people expected to give their mom the gift.

The hustle and bustle of Mother's Day weekend fills Sarahphims Floral Design in Frisco. Owner Sarah Moore wants to make her floral arrangements a cut above the rest.

"From Friday to Sunday, we've easily made 600 arrangements," Moore said. "This week, we've done close to a thousand."

Being there for Mom's special day takes lots of planning.

"We start months in advance, typically in the middle of February, we and start getting things preordered and planned," Moore said. "We start getting drivers and order and staff together probably about a month in advance. We typically quadruple our staff throughout that holiday week."

One employee working extra hours is driver Rodney Lansdell.

"I enjoy this, I enjoy people, so this is a good job for me," Lansdell said.

The people person loves bringing a smile to women's faces through the colorful arrangements.

"It's always a warming feeling, you know? It's the joy. It's the happiness. You've made someone's day," Lansdell said. "They feel love from whoever sent it to them and feel that appreciation."

Lansdell spent his Sunday delivering love and smiles to mothers like Colleen Kugler.

"It's really good to have a visual reminder that everything you put into it is worth it and just keep going. The days can be long, but the years are short, so don't forget to take some time to smell the roses," Kugler said.

Those at Sarahphims Floral Design want to help women keep their flowers smelling fresh for longer. Some tips to keep your flowers alive longer include keeping it out of the heat and use the plant food that comes with most arrangements.

"You're going to also want to change your water every single day. You're going to want to lift your arrangement completely out, dump all the water out, and then of course, replace it," Moore said. "That it's going to keep everything fresh and healthy for you. You should get the best life by doing so."

The Mother's Day rush for flowers goes through Tuesday.

"I love what I do. I love being there for the special moments," Moore said.

Moore isn't getting much sleep but feels bringing color to women's big day makes it all worth it.