North Texas fire crews work overtime, bring out extra equipment amid fire watch

Fire crews in North Texas and around the state are working hard Friday to make sure any fires started by the high winds and low humidity get under control quickly.

Flower Mound Fire Battalion Chief Jacob Ventrca has his hands full making sure the town is ready for any problems that may arise.

"As far as when it's going to happen, it's just where it's going to happen. Somewhere in the county, it's going to happen," Ventrca said.

CBS News Texas rode along with fire crews as they looked for any potential hazards.

"The biggest thing we did to prepare for this is having adequate situational awareness," Ventrca said. "What's going on in the county? We respond a lot to mutual aid to other agencies. We want to make sure if our guy was busy or the city's busy that we'll start rotating crews out that way just in case."

Crews made sure people weren't out doing anything dangerous that could create a spark, such as welding or outdoor cooking.

"If I see somebody doing something dangerous, welding, grinding something that we're not supposed to, we will stop that," Ventrca said.

Crews who specialize in wildfires and firefighters are working overtime, and Flower Mound has two extra brush trucks out.

"To prepare for the fire risk, we have extra wildland personnel on staff today staffing one of our brush trucks so at least we have that apparatus readily available and able to respond quickly for a fire," Ventrca said.

Ventrca is also encouraging people to clean up dry vegetation and leaves, so they don't end up as kindling for fire.

"If it's on the road or in a large field, it could very well ignite and run a pasture pretty quickly," Ventrca said.

The National Park Service reports about 85% of wildfires are caused by people.