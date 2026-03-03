Two European national teams will train in North Texas at designated FIFA World Cup base camps

Two UEFA playoff winners, representing Europe's soccer confederation, will train in North Texas during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after FIFA named FC Dallas Stadium in Frisco and Mansfield Stadium in Mansfield as official Team Base Camp Training Sites.

The designation makes North Texas a key hub for the tournament, with both stadiums serving as training and operations bases where assigned teams will handle daily workouts, recovery, and logistics throughout the World Cup.

The announcement was issued by the North Texas FIFA World Cup 2026 Organizing Committee, in collaboration with officials from Frisco and Mansfield.

"Being selected as Team Base Camp Training Sites reinforces what we've believed for a long time – that this region is the epicenter of FIFA World Cup 2026," said Dan Hunt, president of FC Dallas and co-chair of the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee.

FC Dallas Stadium details

FC Dallas Stadium, a 145‑acre soccer complex that opened in 2005, is home to Major League Soccer's FC Dallas and includes the National Soccer Hall of Fame and 17 tournament‑grade fields. Officials said the venue meets FIFA's technical standards with multiple pitches, elite performance facilities, and secure team environments. A $200 million renovation, part of a public‑private partnership between Hunt Sports Management and the City of Frisco, is underway to modernize the stadium ahead of the 2028 MLS season.

Under the current qualification pathway, FC Dallas Stadium will host the winner of UEFA Play-Off Path B:

Albania

Poland

Sweden

Ukraine

"The World Cup is finally here," Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said. "We've been looking forward to this (event) for years. We're excited to host fans from all over the world and 'roll out the red carpet' for those visitors and our residents."

Mansfield Stadium and development

Mansfield Stadium, a new multi‑use soccer venue scheduled to open this summer, will serve as the future home of North Texas SC, the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate of FC Dallas. The stadium will be operated by REV Entertainment and Hunt Sports and will anchor the 250‑acre Staybolt Street development, which includes housing, retail, entertainment venues, and a hotel and conference center.

Under the current qualification pathway, Mansfield Stadium will host the winner of UEFA Play-Off Path D:

Czech Republic

Denmark

North Macedonia

Republic of Ireland

"We look forward to showing our guests the Southern hospitality Mansfield is known for," Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans said. "With Mansfield Stadium and the Staybolt District lining up perfectly with the biggest sporting event in the world, Mansfield will make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Mansfield Stadium offers professional-grade training infrastructure and operational capacity aligned with FIFA requirements for participating teams.

Final assignments still to come

Final team assignments will be confirmed by FIFA after qualification concludes. The North Texas FWC Organizing Committee oversees World Cup planning in the region, which will host nine matches, the International Broadcast Center, and a Fan Festival.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.