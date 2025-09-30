North Texas federal workers brace for government shutdown impact on the job, at home

Johnny Jones said he can only control what he can control—his attitude and service to travelers heading skyward to their destinations. As an essential worker for the federal government, his job with the Transportation Security Administration requires him to report to work regardless of whether the government is funded.

"We're going to go into work for not knowing how long we're going to be working without receiving our normal paycheck," Jones said. "And that's going to be a challenge for a lot of employees as most of us live paycheck to paycheck."

Jones is the president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1040, which represents 1,600 TSA union members in North Texas and 45,000 nationwide.

Union members question leadership

Members, he said, have questions about national lawmakers and President Trump's ability to reach a deal to fund the government. Veterans of the first Trump administration are familiar with the uncertainty. New employees face more precarious circumstances as a budget showdown between Republicans and Democrats begins to take shape, raising the possibility of furloughs.

"Gas stations don't take IOUs. Mortgage companies don't take IOUs, daycares," Jones said.

"And when you pay for school lunches for two kids right now, uh, those don't come with IOUs."

EPA workers fear lasting cuts

Also bracing for the impact are union workers from the Environmental Protection Agency. Justin Chen, a 10-year EPA employee, became president of AFGE Local 1003 three months ago.

"So the way I would describe it essentially is that the work that is done in order to prevent disasters isn't being done," Chen said. "What can only be done is to respond to said disasters. And in the past several months, of course, under this administration, we've had thousands of colleagues leave the agency."

He said some level of bureaucratic management will remain at the EPA. But Chen believes taxpayers should be concerned that the federal agency tasked with ensuring clean air, water and soil is being hollowed out.

Shutdown could mean permanent layoffs

The EPA faces further downsizing. President Trump may order more positions cut as lawmakers search for fiscal common ground. Chen represents thousands of workers across the country who are unsure if their jobs will survive the shutdown.

"So due to that, there's a great deal of concern that while we're under shutdown, people may be laid off and not ever actually return," he said. "So that is an extremely strange circumstance that has caused a great deal of distress among my membership."

Families prepare for tough choices

The 37-year-old hopes to find solidarity with his union members as they search for a resolution—something that may encourage Congress, the Senate and the president to look beyond their political battle.

In the meantime, Jones, a father of four, is thinking about essentials with his wife. The immediate outcome may not be the news one of his kids wants to hear.

"My daughter wants to go see Taylor Swift this weekend at the movies. And, um, we may have to terminate that," he said.