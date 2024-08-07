North Texas experiences the hottest day of the year so far

NORTH TEXAS — Blazing hot today. Not a record, but Wednesday is the hottest day of the year so far.

The National Weather Service office at Fort Worth issued an excessive heat warning for four of our counties to the west. Temperatures will exceed the warning threshold of 105 degrees this afternoon and tomorrow. The warning continues until 9 p.m. tomorrow.

The rest of North Texas, including the Metroplex, is under a heat advisory until tomorrow evening. Feels-like temperatures will close in on 110 degrees, the actual temperature will get to or exceed 103 degrees.

The First Alert Weather Team is hyper-vigilant about the heat because the heat is the deadliest weather in America. Over the last 30 years, heat has killed more Americans per year than any other weather threat.

Please be careful out there. Take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water and avoid direct sun when possible. Wear a hat for shade and don't expose your skin to direct sunlight. Keep an eye on the young and elderly. Keep all people and pets safe.

It gets a little better after Thursday. The heat currently over the area will slide to the west starting Friday and this weekend. This takes the edge off the heat as it'll allow a weak summer cold front to come in from the north.

There's a modest 10%-20% rain chance with this front over the area on Saturday and Sunday. High clouds and an east wind will help keep the temperatures below triple digits. It won't last. By the start of next week, North Texas is right back to big heat.

Tropical Storm Debby has picked up strength and forecast to hit land again, this time in South Carolina this evening. Extensive and dangerous flooding continues across the Carolinas. That threat only increases tonight as it shifts north.

It is forecasted to move across North Carolina through the day tomorrow before weakening to a tropical depression and racing north.

Debby will continue to bring heavy rain along the East Coast heading into the weekend.

Here is the 7 Day forecast for North Texas. Be sure to take proper heat precautions. Check the backseat and watch pets.

