North Texas elected official arrested, charged with impersonating an officer

Mitchell Curtis, a Van Zandt County commissioner, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Records show Curtis was booked in the Van Zandt County jail on a charges of official oppression and impersonating a public servant on Wednesday morning, and was released on bond a few hours later.

CBS 19, the CBS News affiliate in Tyler, obtained indictments in the case, which allege that Curtis impersonated a police officer in an attempt to make another person stop firing guns on his property.

In a statement announcing the arrest, Van Zandt County Sheriff Kevin Bridger promised an impartial investigation.

"As with any individual brought into this facility, this case will be handled professionally, impartially, and according to the law. Our responsibility is to ensure openness while respecting due process," Bridger said.

The Kaufman County criminal district attorney's office will prosecute the case after the Van Zandt County district attorney recused her office from the case, CBS 19 reported.