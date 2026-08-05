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North Texas faces high humidity levels for Wednesday

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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North Texas is off to a warm and muggy start to Wednesday, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and uncomfortable-to-oppressive humidity.  By this afternoon, the humidity will drop, allowing temperatures to heat up again into the lower triple digits.

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CBS News Texas

If we reach 100°+ this afternoon, this would be our 13th day this year at or above 100°. We average 20 per year. There is a slim 10% chance of showers out to the east today, and a slim chance of showers on both Friday and Saturday.  

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CBS News Texas

Temperatures fall a few degrees into the upper 90s, but it still feels like 100°+ into the weekend. 

More triple-digit temperatures are on the way for next week.

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CBS News Texas

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