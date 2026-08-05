North Texas faces high humidity levels for Wednesday

North Texas is off to a warm and muggy start to Wednesday, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and uncomfortable-to-oppressive humidity. By this afternoon, the humidity will drop, allowing temperatures to heat up again into the lower triple digits.

CBS News Texas

If we reach 100°+ this afternoon, this would be our 13th day this year at or above 100°. We average 20 per year. There is a slim 10% chance of showers out to the east today, and a slim chance of showers on both Friday and Saturday.

CBS News Texas

Temperatures fall a few degrees into the upper 90s, but it still feels like 100°+ into the weekend.

More triple-digit temperatures are on the way for next week.