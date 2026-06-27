North Texas gets a steamy, windy weekend

Saturday is set to be steamy and hot for North Texas. A few clouds will linger this morning, but clear out by this afternoon.

Temperatures will be on the incline, reaching into the 90s by lunchtime and the upper 90s by the late afternoon. The heat index will be in the triple digits. Winds will gust up to 35 mph at times.

CBS News Texas

The hot, humid, and windy weather will continue through the rest of this weekend into next week.

A ridge will continue to bring the heat through next weekend. This will allow conditions to stay mostly dry and temperatures to climb above average.

As of now, confidence is fairly high that above-average temperatures will be anticipated for the Fourth of July weekend. Remember to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the A/C if outdoors for an extended period of time.