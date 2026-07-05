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Still hot in North Texas, but storm chances build up Sunday

By
McKenna King
McKenna King
Chief Meteorologist McKenna King proudly joins the First Alert Weather team at CBS News Texas, ready to tackle everything from scorching summers to the occasional "Wait, this is snow?" moment. With years of experience forecasting tornadoes, blizzards, hurricanes, and everything in between, McKenna's journey has taken her from the mountains of Boise and Salt Lake City, to the beaches of Tampa and most recently, Columbus, Ohio. A Utah native, she earned her degree in broadcast journalism from Brigham Young University and leveled up her meteorology game with a BMP Certificate from Mississippi State University.
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McKenna King

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The 4th of July was a warm one, marking the hottest day of the year so far for North Texas, with a high of 99°.

That heat sticks around today, with forecast highs in the upper 90s to near triple-digits and, of course, feeling slightly hotter when you factor in the humidity.

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CBS News Texas

Fortunately, the humidity won't be really oppressive, just a bit sticky as you step out.

As daytime heating builds during the afternoon and evening, we will start to watch scattered showers build, moving from north to south. 

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CBS News Texas

Better storm chances look to form first in the northwestern portions of North Texas, with better coverage north of I-20, and west of I-35.

It's far from a washout, and not a day where everyone will see storms.

But if you do have outdoor plans, please keep an eye on the radar, and if you see storms headed your way, make sure you are off the water and seeking shelter.

Storms that set up will have threats for lightning, and also strong gusty winds.

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CBS News Texas

We'll hang onto a very isolated shower chance tomorrow, to kick off the new workweek, with the best chance south of I-20.

Otherwise, expect a hot and sticky week, with temperatures running slightly above average.

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CBS News Texas

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