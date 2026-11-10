North Texas stays mostly cloudy for Tuesday

Some showers moved through North Texas overnight, causing some wet roadways Tuesday morning. Rain chances stay at 20%, with just a very slim chance of a passing afternoon shower or sprinkle. Skies stay mostly cloudy today, with highs in the mid-70s.

CBS News Texas

Ahead of a cold front by Veterans Day evening, temperatures soar to the 80° mark. Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day with mild temperatures early for any outdoor celebrations or parades.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

We will be close to our previous record of 85° set back in 1911, and we have only had 80° on Veterans Day three times since 2000. The cold front will start to drop temperatures on Thursday, and by Sunday, highs will be in the 60s, with our next chance of widespread showers.