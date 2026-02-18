North Texas dentist faces charges for allegedly treating patients while intoxicated, police say

A North Texas dentist was arrested for allegedly treating patients while intoxicated, according to authorities.

The Sherman Police Department said 36-year-old Kelly Buck is facing a felony charge of performing surgery while intoxicated.

The department said, just before 12:05 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16, officers were called to a dental office located in the 2800 block of Loy Lake Road. When officers arrived, they observed signs that Buck was intoxicated and confirmed she had been treating patients throughout the morning.

Buck was then arrested, and the criminal investigation division obtained a search warrant for a specimen of Buck's blood.

During the investigation, police also learned that Buck wasn't an employee of the dental office and was working as a temp through a staffing agency at the time of the incident.

Buck is currently being held in the Grayson County jail. The investigation is ongoing, police said.