From Heartbreak to Hope: North Texas couple helps grieving families after pregnancy loss

Losing a baby is an unimaginable heartbreak. For Amy and Andrew Campisi, it's a pain they know all too well.

"You're grieving more than just the loss of your child. You're grieving your hopes and your dreams," said Andrew.

It was the first time the couple was pregnant. Amy says everything was normal at first, but when she was about 30 weeks pregnant, she noticed the baby wasn't moving.

"The only thing I could say to him was that I was so sorry, and he knew exactly what that meant," said Amy.

Because Amy was so far along in the pregnancy, she had to deliver the baby. Carter Campisi was born on July 29, 2022. The couple says that, as difficult as that moment was, they are thankful they got to meet their baby boy.

After four hours with Carter, Amy and Andrew had to say goodbye. Those moments with their firstborn will be forever cherished. Days after the couple learned about Caring Cradles, a cooling bassinet that can give grieving families more time with their babies. A discovery that would later become their mission.

"Knowing that those exist would have been nice to have had," said Amy.

Amy and Andrew have vowed to help other grieving families and give them something they wish they could have had, more time. The couple started Carter's Classic, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and education about pregnancy loss. With the hope that more hospitals will have Caring Cradles available for families.

"Being able to give families that time, you know, 12, 24 hours and even up to three days to be able to process their grief, to be able to process what's happening," said Andrew.

Through the foundation, the Campisis have been able to honor their son, and, thanks to their dedication, have helped place five Caring Cradles in hospitals across the metroplex, including Texas Health and Baylor.

Amy and Andrew say they are committed to providing Caring Cradles to every hospital in the country. Just this week, they held a golf tournament to help raise funds. If you would like to support their mission, they always accept donations.