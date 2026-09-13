2 found dead in apparent North Texas murder-suicide, Colleyville police say

Police in a North Texas suburb are investigating after they say a man and woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday afternoon.

The Colleyville Police Department said they responded to a home along the 5300 block of Bluebonnet Drive around 4:15 p.m. that day for a death investigation. Officers said they arrived to find a man and a woman inside, both of whom were unresponsive. The department said paramedics with the Colleyville Fire Department arrived and declared both people dead.

Colleyville Police said officers worked with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office and determined the woman apparently suffered fatal gunshot wounds, while the man appeared to have a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound. A handgun was recovered near the man as well, police said.

Both the man and the woman will be identified by the medical examiner's office after formal identification and notification of next of kin.

Colleyville Police said the incident appears to be isolated with no ongoing threat to the public, and offered condolences to the families affected.

Grapevine Police and North Richland Hills Crime Scene Investigations were credited by Colleyville Police for assisting with the case.