North Texas cities urge drivers to donate to organizations instead of panhandlers

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – With interest rates rising again coupled with inflation still impacting how much we pay for things, living is just expensive for many people.

That, combined with pandemic-era protections such as rental moratorium going away, has more people are finding themselves on the streets.

Some cities like Arlington put up signs at a few busy intersections like Collins Street and Division Street asking drivers to not give to panhandlers but rather contribute to the solution meaning organizations who help those experiencing homelessness.

The city of Dallas tweeted out a reminder reading: "Giving spare change from the window of our cars may seem like a quick fix but it often perpetuates the cycle of poverty and homelessness-our give responsibility campaign urges everyone to think twice before handing out cash."

CBS News Texas checked around to many organizations in the metroplex who help those experiencing homelessness and they said they've seen a dramatic increase in the number of people finding it hard to make ends meet and needing help and unfortunately living out on the streets.

Some shelters are near capacity–if not full.

And the best way to help is not to hand out money on the corners because the panhandlers will likely continue to stay asking for money.

"The most important way to be able to help people that you're seeing on the streets right now is to be able to support organizations that provide emergency resources for people who are on the brink of homelessness or experiencing homelessness," said Ashley Brundage, senior vice president of Community Impact, United Way Metropolitan Dallas. "Those organizations have all the appropriate wrap around services that are needed to help move somebody off the streets into housing as quickly as possible."

Here's a list of resources to give to: