How a North Texas school district integrates AI into the classroom

Artificial intelligence is already integrated into our everyday lives, and to lighten the load on teachers, school districts across North Texas are using AI academic technology in the classroom.

Cedar Hill ISD is one example.

Lead education reporter Lacey Beasley talked to CHISD's Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Charlotte Ford. Ford demonstrated on one of the math AI programs they use called 'Snorkl.'

Ford said AI is necessary for the future of education, and if schools aren't tapping into it now, she said they'll get left behind.

Read their conversation below.

How Cedar Hill ISD is Implementing AI into the Classroom

Ford: There is such a negative connotation with AI, such as ChatGPT, and it's so much more than ChatGPT. You hear teachers say that our students are putting in the assignments and ChatGPT is cheating, but it's not about cheating. It's about using ChatGPT for the use of inquiry.

Beasley: Are teachers concerned that AI could replace them one day?

Ford: I will say no, but that is why it's important for us to train teachers on the emerging technologies that are available. It doesn't replace human touch. It just replaces the critical thinking aspect of things to where it makes it easier.

Beasley: The AI does the critical thinking. Does that take away from a student's brainpower, putting it into AI?

Ford: If we were to put work into AI and just let AI do it all for us, then yes, that would take away their power. But if you were to bring back what they're putting AI and evaluate the change, that is causing them to think critically about why this was changed. What did I do wrong? How can I get better? It's just a revise and edit process.

Beasley: Wouldn't all students be turning in perfect assignments to teachers?

Ford: I would say not necessarily because there is no perfect way. ChatGPT is not all-knowing.

Beasley: It's a tool, but don't 100% rely on it.

Ford: Absolutely not.

Beasley: Do you have somewhere I can see what the program looks like?

Ford: She has a Snorkl.

Beasley: Can we pull it up on the screen?

Ford: Look at this problem: 25 + 25 = 410. When we talked about using AI as an inquiry piece, you can put in something that's wrong, and it can give you the step-by-step ways to make it better, not necessarily right. This is what Snorkl does.

Beasley: But they're not giving the actual answer.

Ford: Not the actual answer. So, when you were asking about cheating, this is not cheating. It's not telling them what the right answer is. It's telling them how to do the right steps to come up with the right answer.

Beasley: Does this take away from what a teacher should be saying?

Ford: I would say no because it's personalized learning. Every student didn't make the wrong answer. Some students got it right. Some students may have come up with the wrong answer in a different way. Think about it. This is real time, and if I have 30 students in a class, I might not get to them right away. This is immediate feedback.

Safety precautions with AI

In addition to Snorkl, CHISD also uses about 10 other AI software, like Canva and Google Gemini, that focus on other subjects.

Ford said any AI app used in the classroom is vetted by school leaders before it's put in front of students.