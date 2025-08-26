North Texas man sentenced to 30 years for child exploitation of over 45 victims nationwide

A 21-year-old Carrollton man received a 30-year prison sentence on Tuesday for child exploitation crimes after federal agents identified more than 45 children across the U.S. as victims, officials said.

Traylan Xavier Mosley pleaded guilty to advertising child pornography after using online photos to lure and exploit underage victims, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Jay R. Combs.

Traylan Mosley used fake online persona to lure children, court documents say

Using photos he found online, court documents state, Mosley pretended "he was an attractive girl to entice teen and pre-teen buys [sic] to send him photos and videos depicting sexually explicit conduct."

Court documents say Mosley packaged the boys' photos and videos "in a compilation thumbnail image with the individual boy's name written on top" before selling those packages on "various social media platforms." One of Mosley's "customers" purchased the entire collection for $950, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

More than 45 children across the country were identified as victims of Mosley by federal agents. According to court documents, there were other children officials were unable to identify and leads were sent to foreign law enforcement partners when the children were located outside the U.S.

This case was investigated by the Frisco Police Department and the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Miller.

Project Safe Childhood initiative led investigation and prosecution in Texas

The Eastern District of Texas said this case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice "to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by U.S. Attorneys' Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims."