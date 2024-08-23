North Texas braces for 24th day of 100+ degree heat, slight relief expected next week

NORTH TEXAS – What a scorcher of a day. We hit 103 degrees Friday afternoon, but many areas felt 109+ degrees.

We are now up to 23 days at 100+ degrees. We could add one more Saturday.

The excessive heat warning expires at 9 p.m. Friday and so does our weather alert.

It is being replaced by a heat advisory for feels-like temperatures to 107 degrees.

It won't be quite as hot this weekend as the ridge of high pressure moves off to the northeast.

This weekend is still looking hot, but a bit more bearable than today.

As the ridge moves out of the area it will open the door for an area of low pressure to move into south Texas.

A few showers from the system will try to make it into North Texas, but most of us will remain dry.

The cloud cover from the system will keep afternoon highs in the mid 90s, which is closer to our average temperature for this time of year.

Unfortunately, the "cooler" temperatures also come with higher humidity.