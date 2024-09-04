North Texas boy becomes Texas Ranger for a day, thanks to Make-A-Wish

North Texas boy becomes Texas Ranger for a day, thanks to Make-A-Wish

North Texas boy becomes Texas Ranger for a day, thanks to Make-A-Wish

NORTH TEXAS – A North Texas 9-year-old's biggest dream came true when he became a Texas Ranger for a day, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

James Persson, born with a rare heart defect called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, was granted the opportunity of a lifetime to spend a day with his favorite baseball team.

"I just walked in here, and I saw everybody just cheering me on," James said as he entered the stadium.

James' mother, Lindsey Persson, described the moment as magical.

"His face lit up, it was just amazing," she said.

Despite being born with only half a heart and given a 50-50 chance of survival, James has defied the odds. He started playing T-ball at age 6 and, by 9, had already undergone three heart surgeries.

Now, he plays in his first real league, pitching and playing first base.

Baseball is his passion, so when his family learned that Make-A-Wish would grant him one wish, they knew exactly what it would be.

"I just really like this baseball team and the players. I like Garcia and Seager and Semien," James said.

James' day included a tour of the stadium, a meeting with public address announcer Chuck Morgan, and even batting practice.

But his highlight of the day was hanging out with the team in the clubhouse before the game, where he was presented with his own Texas Rangers jersey.

"I've been wanting to do this because I wanted to see what it would feel like to be a baseball player when I grow up and play," he said.

James hopes this won't be his last time in the Rangers' locker room.