Man seriously injured in shooting outside North Texas bowling alley, police say

A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday outside a North Texas bowling alley and sports bar.

Police found evidence of gunfire in the Bowlero parking lot - in the 1900 block of W. Airport Freeway in Euless - and learned the victim had been taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to the Euless Police Department.

Officers arrived after crowd dispersed

When officers got to the scene shortly before 1:45 a.m., the crowd had already cleared out.

As they searched the Bowlero parking lot, they found signs that someone had been hurt. Not long after, police were informed that a man linked to the incident had arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

No suspect or motive released

Police have not released any information about possible suspects or a motive in the shooting.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated and say it poses no threat to the general public.

No further details have been released.

