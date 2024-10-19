At 84, North Texas ballerina inspires generations with lifelong passion for dance

DALLAS – At 84 years old, Madame Suzelle Poole inspires countless individuals across North Texas and beyond with her passion for ballet.

For over 80 years, she has allowed her feet and body express what words cannot, serving not only as a performer but also as a mentor. Her journey began in the 1940s at age 7 when she moved from England to Canada.

"Everywhere I sit, I have something to look at," said Poole, acknowledging the ballerina figurines and photographs plastered around her home. When she's not indoors, she enjoys the beauty of her surroundings in Dallas, waving to neighbors or taking in the scenery.

But when the music starts, the world around Poole fades and nothing else matters. Every day, she makes her way to her second home — the Royal Ballet Academy of Dance. This is not just a studio or workspace for her; it's a sanctuary where she performs, practices, teaches, and continues to learn.

As she laces up her pointe shoes for what she jokingly calls her "millionth time," Poole shares an important piece of advice: "If you take care of your shoes, they take care of you."

While the National Library of Medicine notes that most ballerinas retire around age 30 due to injuries or body limitations, Poole dances daily. Her career serves as an inspiration for the next generation of dancers.

"She's an incredible inspiration, still taking point class two times a week," one dance student said of Poole's skill and commitment. "I want to be just like Mrs. Poole when I'm her age."

Poole's greatest piece of advice? "Continue to do what you love, no matter your age, as long as it brings you joy."

Her life exemplifies this philosophy, demonstrating that passion knows no boundaries and age is merely a number. "I just love doing ballet," she added. "I have always loved doing it, it's part of me."