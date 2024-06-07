Human sex trafficking victim's family hopes to preserve her legacy after her death

Human sex trafficking victim's family hopes to preserve her legacy after her death

Human sex trafficking victim's family hopes to preserve her legacy after her death

NORTH TEXAS – This week, three people were arrested for the human sex trafficking death of a North Texas teen six years ago.

At the time of her death, Julia Wells was just days away from her high school graduation.

The 18-year-old, who was autistic, was looking forward to getting a summer job and going to college.

"She wanted to be a nursing assistant and she wanted to open up a hotel for the homeless, that's what her goals were," Mary Wells said.

It was 2018 when Julia left her home in Cleburne to meet someone she thought was a friend. She never returned.

Julia was found dead on the Dallas North Tollway after either being pushed or falling out of a moving vehicle. State troopers showed up at her home with news her mother wasn't prepared to hear.

"They told us that they thought it had to do with human trafficking and I didn't know what human trafficking was," Wells said. "I always thought that was a white van pulling up and taking your kids.

Wells said investigators could not tell her how her daughter was lured into the dark underworld of sex trafficking.

"That's the one part we don't know," she said.

Six years of searching for answers, but this week, three people, Anna Hudson, Mark Dailey and Nikki Jordan were arrested in connection with Julia's death.

Her mother finally finding some relief.

"I don't hate them, but I do pray for them," she said. "I pray for them all the time, but I do want justice for Julia."

Since her daughter's death, Wells has been fighting for justice while also working to educate others on the dangers of human trafficking.

"If we can save one child, one girl, one boy, one woman, than it's all worth it," she said. "Than it's all worth it because we can't let her die in vain."

In 2021, the Julia Wells Act was signed into law. It requires human trafficking prevention in drivers ed and driving safety courses. She urges parents to always be aware of their child's internet activity.

"We haven't stopped there," she said. "We teach human trafficking awareness in our nonprofit, as well as lobby for human trafficking laws."

Right now, one of the things Wells is working on is to make colleges "no trafficking zones", meaning there would be stiffer penalties for human trafficking happening on campuses."

The new law in memory of Julia, and others being proposed, offer some comfort to a grieving mother. She knows her daughter would be proud.

"Julia always said she was going to be famous," Wells said. "She said I'm going to be famous, I'm going to leave a mark and even through this she has left a mark."