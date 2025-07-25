North Texas animal shelters ask community for assistance after taking in displaced Central Texas pets

Immediately after the devastating floods in Central Texas, animal shelters in North Texas stepped up and took in pets from the Hill Country.

Many shelters say this puts them over capacity, and they need the community's help now more than ever.

"We always need help, especially this time of year. Shelters across Texas are already so far over capacity. That's what makes these types of disasters here this time of year, especially, hard," said Sarah Sheek, Senior Director of Life Saving Operation at SPCA of Texas.

CBS News Texas

Sheek says the organization was able to take in 55 dogs from Central Texas. Eleven of them have already been adopted.

Ed Jaimson, CEO of Operation Kindness, says they too are stretched thin

"We took in over 122 animals in a 24-hour period. All animals in the areas that were affected by the floods… Just for perspective, that's about what we would take in a week's time, and we took that all in a day," said Jaimson.

Dallas Pets Alive, which also took in several animals, says they are at capacity.

The Humane Society of North Texas says they are managing but desperately need fosters. They recently took in 100 displaced pets.

"Every dog we took from Williamson County was 40 pounds or over so it's medium to large sized dogs and then medical foster's because every single cat that we took in has either upper respiratory or ringworm that we're treating, but obviously if we can get them in the foster's that allows us to bring in more animals," said Jaimson.

It's not just about finding the space, shelters say they are also in need of financial support, that's why donations are a tremendous help.

"We are nonprofit, so we are 100% funded by donations, so our Amazon Wishlist has very specific items, and we're always in need monetary donations," said Jaimson.