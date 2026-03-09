North Texas angler charged after weights found in bass at Lake Fork Lure Co. Tournament

A North Texas fisherman is facing a felony charge after game wardens say he tampered with a bass to win a fishing tournament on Sunday.

Texas Game Wardens

Texas Game Wardens in Wood County, east of Dallas, were contacted by the organizers of the Lake Fork Lure Co. Tournament to investigate a bass that raised concerns during the weigh-in, according to the Texas Game Wardens.

The wardens said the fish was flagged after a metal-detecting wand alerted to the potential presence of a foreign object. Wardens then performed an autopsy on the fish and found three weights in its stomach, the report states, that showed no signs of erosion.

The wardens then found weights in the man's boat that were the same size and style as those they found in the fish.

Curtis Lee Daniels, of Willow Park, has been charged with violating fishing tournament law, a third-degree felony, because the tournament's total prize value exceeded $10,000.