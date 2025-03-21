North Texas allergy sufferers buzz about raw, local honey

Allergy sufferers in North Texas are buzzing about a local remedy

You're not alone if you're suffering from allergies. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation ranks the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the number two most challenging place in the United States for seasonal allergies. Many allergy sufferers in North Texas are buzzing about a sweet remedy.

It's another busy day for Scott Jackson, who co-owns Texas Raw Honey with his business partner, Carlos Hambleton.

"We've done this now for 15 years. We've been beekeeping for probably 25 years," Jackson said.

Customers are buzzing for their honey this time of the year.

"Allergy season is always good for our business because raw honey naturally has pollens in it," Jackson said.

Dr. Alfred Johnson recommends raw, local honey to his allergy patients.

"Bees do collect the pollen. That's part of what the honey is. A little bit of honey will help some people build up tolerance to the different pollens in the local area, and so that's why they talk about local honey," Johnson said.

The cloudiness in Texas Raw Honey's bottles is the micropollens. The company also sells pollen granules produced from bees, which provide a larger dose of pollen. Customers often mix it with yogurt or cereal.

Jackson said local honey can include pollens from up to 300 miles away. He mixes honey from the Alvarado bee farm with honey from San Antonio for even more protection from pollens.

"The prevailing winds that come from the south, they'll blow your ragweed," Jackson said. "I think every year we get people that say, 'Oh, I'm allergic to ragweed, and I eat your honey, and it benefits.'''

Texas Raw Honey sells about 300,000 bottles of honey per year, and this is the sweet time for sales.

"We just have people that swear eating a teaspoon of raw honey per day helps them with their allergies," Jackson said.

Moving bottles of honey from the warehouse into customers' hands brings Jackson a sense of satisfaction.

"It makes you feel pretty good that not only are you helping with those allergies, but you're providing a natural sweetener," Jackson said. "You're doing something for the health benefits of people."

The duo plans to remain busy as the buzz for raw, local honey continues to grow.