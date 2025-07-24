North Texas 7th grader qualifies for 2026 National Spanish Spelling Bee

While many kids spend their summers relaxing by the pool or playing video games, one White Settlement ISD student has been mastering a second language—spelling her way to a national title.

Melody Hinkle, an incoming seventh grader at Brewer Middle School, won the National Spanish Spelling Bee Championship in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on July 12. She went head-to-head with 34 contestants from across the U.S. in a rigorous 24-round competition.

At 12 years old, Melody earned a $4,000 cash prize, a trophy, and an automatic qualification for the 2026 National Spanish Spelling Bee, where she'll have the chance to defend her title.

"We study about two hours a day, anywhere from 200 to 500 words," Melody said in an interview with CBS News Texas.

This is her fourth time qualifying for nationals—and after placing second in 2024, she returned this year more focused than ever.

"I was crying a lot. I was just really grateful I had the opportunity," she shared after her emotional win.

Melody is a product of White Settlement ISD's Dual Language Program, where students begin learning both English and Spanish as early as pre-kindergarten or kindergarten. The goal is to develop full proficiency in both languages through instruction in core subjects.

Her coach, Eva Valenzuela, the district's dual language coordinator, has worked with Melody since third grade.

"She analyzes a word, breaks it down. Some words she memorizes the definition, because it's important to know where the word comes from and how it's spelled," Valenzuela said.

Through dedication and discipline, Melody has grown from a curious competitor into a confident champion.

"On stage, I just try to keep a rhythm when I'm spelling the letters and go slow," Melody explained. "I think I'm the slowest speller, but that's OK. I just take deep breaths so I can calm myself before I spell."

After her win, Melody took one well-earned day off before returning to practice.

She plans to use her prize money for college and hopes to one day become a dual language teacher, inspiring the next generation just as her mentors inspired her.