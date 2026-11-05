How North Texas turned blue in the 2026 midterms and what changed from previous elections

The blue wave that swept across Texas on Tuesday night for the midterm elections was especially pronounced in North Texas: Dallas County remained heavily Democratic, but longtime Republican strongholds Tarrant, Collin and Denton Counties also went blue in the major statewide races.

Here is a breakdown of how each county voted, and how the vote changed from previous election cycles.

How Dallas County has voted through the years

2026 midterm election results:

Senator: James Talarico 71.9%, Ken Paxton 26.3%

Governor: Gini Hinojosa 68.8%, Greg Abbott 29.5%

Lieutenant Governor: Vikki Goodwin 68.2%, Dan Patrick 29.2%

Attorney General: Nathan Johnson 69.6%, Mayes Middleton 28.9%

2024 presidential election results:

President: Kamala Harris 59.9%, Donald Trump 37.8%

2022 midterm election results:

Governor: Beto O'Rourke 62.7%, Greg Abbott 35.9%

How Tarrant County has voted through the years

2026 midterm election results:

Senator: James Talarico 58.7%, Ken Paxton 39.5%

Governor: Gini Hinojosa 56.3%, Greg Abbott 42.1%

Lieutenant Governor: Vikki Goodwin 55.6%, Dan Patrick 42.1%

Attorney General: Nathan Johnson 56%, Mayes Middleton 42.3%

2024 presidential election results:

President: Donald Trump 51.8%, Kamala Harris 46.7%

2022 midterm election results:

Governor: Greg Abbott 51.3%, Beto O'Rourke 47.3%

How Collin County has voted through the years

2026 midterm election results:

Senator: James Talarico 55.1%, Ken Paxton 43%

Governor: Gini Hinojosa 51.5%, Greg Abbott 47%

Lieutenant Governor: Vikki Goodwin 51%, Dan Patrick 46.6%

Attorney General: Nathan Johnson 51.8%, Mayes Middleton 46.7%

2024 presidential election results:

President: Donald Trump 54%, Kamala Harris 42.9%

2022 midterm election results:

Governor: Greg Abbott 54%, Beto O'Rourke 44%

How Denton County has voted through the years

2026 midterm election results:

Senator: James Talarico 53.3%, Ken Paxton 44.9%

Governor: Gini Hinojosa 50.3%, Greg Abbott 48.2%

Lieutenant Governor: Vikki Goodwin 49.6%, Dan Patrick 48%

Attorney General: Nathan Johnson 50.2%, Mayes Middleton 48.3%

2024 presidential election results:

President: Donald Trump 55.8%, Kamala Harris 42.6%

2022 midterm election results: