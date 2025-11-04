North Texas 2025 election results show live vote count

Voters across North Texas headed to the polls this Tuesday to decide several key local races, including the State Senate District 9 race, numerous statewide propositions, and school district VATREs.

Check below for the latest North Texas election results as they come in.

Jump To: Senate District 9 | Prop 13 and Prop 11 | Prop 4 | Prop 3 | VATRE - 9 School Districts

State Senate District 9

State Prop 13 and State Prop 11 - Homestead Exemptions

State Prop 4 - Texas Water Fund

State Prop 3 - Bail Reform

VATRE - 9 School Districts

