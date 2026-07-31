North Texans to honor Pvt. Isabella Gonzales with memorial ride and service

North Texans will gather this weekend to honor Army Pvt. Isabella Gonzales as she is laid to rest.

The Carrollton native was 19 when she was killed in an Iranian missile attack while serving in Jordan.

"I am close in age to Private Gonzales," Jaymie McWilliams said. "She graduated in 2025. I graduated in 2022."

McWilliams is one of the youngest members of the Maverick Harley Owners Group in Carrollton. When she learned of Gonzales' death, she immediately began thinking of ways to honor her.

"It has definitely taken a toll on the community, and I believe that's why I got such a big response so quickly from the community," she said.

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A memorial ride is planned for Saturday morning ahead of Gonzales' memorial service. It will leave from Maverick Harley-Davidson.

"Registration is from 9 - 10:30 a.m," Charles Wickersham said. "It's open to any bike who wants to come along, and the American Legion will be here to take donations. We're expecting between 300 and 500 people to show up tomorrow."

McWilliams made hundreds of memorial ribbons for the ride.

At Lewisville ISD's Hebron High School, where Gonzales graduated just over a year ago, students, teachers, and staff also made ribbons in her favorite colors – black and purple – for Saturday's public memorial service.

"I do work at Lewisville ISD, so a lot of my colleagues were over there today," McWilliams said. "You know, it's going to be very emotional of course, but there will be a lot of people here to support Pvt. Gonzales."

McWilliams says Gonzales' service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.

"We are on the land of the free because of the brave," she said.

Saturday's public memorial service will be held at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano. It begins at 6 p.m.