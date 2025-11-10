North Texans step up to help families impacted by government shutdown

As the government shutdown continues, many families across North Texas are struggling to make ends meet. But from local businesses to churches and community groups, people are finding ways to help one another.

In Arlington, Marquez Bakery is among those stepping up.

"The community has been there for us for 35 years, and now it's our turn to return the favor," said Karina Nunez.

The family-run bakery is feeding anyone 18 and under who has lost access to SNAP benefits, offering free hot meals before or after school.

"It's a tough time for a lot of families, and we are trying to relieve them by doing this," said Clarissa Zagal.

The restaurant has also become a collection site for canned and boxed food, turning its small business into a community food drive.

In Oak Cliff, Concord Church provided direct financial support to families hit hardest. Pastor Bryan Carter announced $400,000 in aid for furloughed or laid-off workers; $2,000 checks were distributed to 200 people struggling to keep up with bills.

"It's rare moments when we get to be an answer to someone's prayer, but that was our hope," Carter said. "They were in total shock."

And in Argyle, one mom turned concern into action.

After seeing posts about food insecurity online, Laura Latimer launched a neighborhood meal drive. Within days, she raised thousands of dollars and brought together volunteers to pack 1,800 meals for the Denton Community Food Center.

"So many people in my community were like, 'I want to help, but I don't know where or how,'" Latimer said. "It was humans next to humans building these meal boxes."

Nonprofits are also working tirelessly to meet the growing demand. In McKinney, Baby Booties Diaper Bank saw its largest need since the pandemic, serving 490 families over the weekend, a 35% increase.

The organization distributed about 24,000 diapers and 44,000 wipes.

"The government shutdown was one thing, and then on top of that, the SNAP," said Executive Director Helen Hutton. "Families are just desperate at this point."